Recipe: Navajo Taco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Warren from Penny Ann's Cafe shares his recipe for Navajo tacos.

Chili Recipe

2lb ground beef

2 medium onions Diced

2 Green Peppers Diced

1 TB Chopped Garlic

3 TB Cumin

3 TB Chili Powder

1 TB Garlic Powder

3 8oz cans stewed tomatoes

1 4oz can tomato puree

1 cup Red Kidney Beans

1 cup Black Beans

1 cup Great northern Beans

3 cups of water

Cook the ground beef then add the onions and garlic and saute together for 10 mins.

Then add the rest of the ingredients and simmer for 1 hour on low.

Serve with cheddar cheese and sour cream.

PAC Taco our version of the (Navajo Taco)

Fried Dough, Chili, Lettuce, Diced tomatoes, diced red onion, black olives, cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream.

You can get more information here.