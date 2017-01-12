× Logan police warn of ‘sextortion’ scam

LOGAN, Utah — Logan City police said they have been called to investigate several incidents of “sextortion” scams, and they’re now warning the public to prevent further cases.

Police said some of the victims have lost thousands of dollars to “sextortion,” in which the victim is tricked into performing sexual acts on camera, then extorted.

According to Logan police, the scam starts with a stranger contacting the victim through social media or on a dating website. The stranger offers to engage in sexual activity via webcam or phone camera, and the victim is persuaded to do the same.

“The victim is then told their sexual behavior was recorded and will be posted on social media for family and friends to view. The stranger will then offer to withhold the video if the victim is willing to pay money,” Logan police wrote on Facebook.

Police said the victim’s money is usually sent overseas and cannot be recovered.

“There is little that can be done for those who choose to engage in this behavior,” police said.