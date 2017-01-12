IASIS Health Fix: Improving your health now—surgical and nonsurgical weight loss options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Topic: Improving your health now—Surgical and nonsurgical weight loss options

Obesity is a common medical condition, and it is one that is sometimes difficult to treat. Losing excess weight is a challenge for anyone, but if you are severely overweight, traditional weight loss treatments, such as diet and exercise, may not be effective. In this case, bariatric surgery may offer long-term success and a chance to improve your health and wellbeing.

What types of bariatric surgery are available?

Lap Band® surgery

Gastric bypass surgery (Roux-en-Y)

Duodenal switch surgery

Sleeve gastrectomy

Gastric balloon for weight management

Who is a good candidate for bariatric surgery?

It is important to speak with your doctor about your weight loss options. Bariatric surgery is not right for everyone. Generally, patients who qualify for bariatric surgery must have a BMI over 40 or a BMI over 35 while experiencing health problems associated with weight.Also, most patients who receive bariatric surgery were unsuccessful with other conventional, non-surgical weight loss treatment methods.

Prescription weight loss medication

Medications are usually only prescribed if the person has a BMI of 30 or higher, or a BMI of at least 27 and a comorbidity. Weight loss medication isn’t for everyone, and many patients on prescription medication still need to focus on diet and exercise.

Nutrition

Breakfast Options:

2 Hardboiled eggs, 1 piece lean deli ham, sliced strawberries

Or

1 cup Greek yogurt and blueberries

Lunch:

Taco salad:

Chopped Romaine lettuce

Tomatoes

Shredded cheese

Black, pinto, or kidney beans

Grilled chicken or ground turkey

Olives

Avocado

Plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream mixed with ranch dressing packet

Salsa

Dinner:

White chicken chili – This is a crockpot recipe

Veggies and red pepper or other flavored hummus (carrots, cucumbers, red bell peppers, celery)

Recipe:

3 cans white beans

2 cans low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 can diced green chilies

2 tsp cumin

1 red or green bell pepper (chopped)

1-2 cups shredded chicken breast or thigh meat

2 tsp minced garlic