Go on a guided moonlight snowshoe tour for just $13!

Kathy Donnell, Park Naturalist at Wasatch Mountain State Park, told us all about the Moonlight Snowshoe Hikes they have coming up at the park.

1- Moonlight Snowshoe Hikes are a great way experience the park

in a new and exciting way.

• The park is beautiful underneath the moonlight.

• Next hike is Friday Jan 13 6:30 pm @Wasatch Mountain State Park Visitor Center

• Cost is $7 per-person and $6 for snowshoe rental.

2- No matter your experience level, there is a snowshoe hike for you.

• We split the group into beginner, intermediate, and advanced

• Our hikes are safe, and you`ll have park staff there to help you along the way.

3 - Remember to dress appropriately for the weather. It`s cold outside.

• Wear Layers. You will be sweating on the hike, so be sure to wear layers so you can

remove clothing as needed.

• Boots with heels or tennis shoes won't work. Snow boots are your best bet.

• If you`d like, bring or rent a pair of poles. They help with cardio and stability.

4 (If time allows) - If you can`t make it, join us for the 2nd Annual

To register for a guided moonlight snowshoe hike go to www.friendsofwasatch.org

Wasatch Winterfest!

• This festival is part of our 60th Anniversary Celebration of Utah State Parks

• Activities include snow bikes and learning about snowmobiles. Our Snowshoes and

X-Country Ski rentals are free if you preregister.

• Cost is $7 Per Car. We`ll have free food!

Call 435-654-1791 to reserve your spot for free.