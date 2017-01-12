Go on a guided moonlight snowshoe tour for just $13!

Kathy Donnell, Park Naturalist at Wasatch Mountain State Park, told us all about the Moonlight Snowshoe Hikes they have coming up at the park.
1- Moonlight Snowshoe Hikes are a great way experience the park
in a new and exciting way.
• The park is beautiful underneath the moonlight.
• Next hike is Friday Jan 13 6:30 pm @Wasatch Mountain State Park Visitor Center
• Cost is $7 per-person and $6 for snowshoe rental.
2- No matter your experience level, there is a snowshoe hike for you.
• We split the group into beginner, intermediate, and advanced
• Our hikes are safe, and you`ll have park staff there to help you along the way.
3 - Remember to dress appropriately for the weather. It`s cold outside.
• Wear Layers. You will be sweating on the hike, so be sure to wear layers so you can
remove clothing as needed.
• Boots with heels or tennis shoes won't work. Snow boots are your best bet.
• If you`d like, bring or rent a pair of poles. They help with cardio and stability.
4 (If time allows) - If you can`t make it, join us for the 2nd Annual
To register for a guided moonlight snowshoe hike go to www.friendsofwasatch.org
Wasatch Winterfest!
• This festival is part of our 60th Anniversary Celebration of Utah State Parks
• Activities include snow bikes and learning about snowmobiles. Our Snowshoes and
X-Country Ski rentals are free if you preregister.
• Cost is $7 Per Car. We`ll have free food!
Call 435-654-1791 to reserve your spot for free.