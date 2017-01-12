Bacon, Jalapeno, Cheddar Deviled Eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

12 hard cooked eggs, peeled and halved lengthwise

1/3 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons yellow or Dijon mustard

1/4 cup cheddar cheese, finely shredded

1/4 cup bacon, cooked, crumbled

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, removed, finely diced

3 green onions, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

While carefully reserving the egg white halves, remove the yolks. Place in a medium bowl. Mash the yolks. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, cheese, bacon, jalapeno green onions, salt and pepper. Scoop or pipe the egg yolk mixture back into the egg white halves. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Sponsor: Dan’s Market