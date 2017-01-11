West Valley detective answers wrong number call, stays on the line to assist injured woman

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police Department is praising one of its detectives, who stayed on the phone to assist an injured woman who accidentally called him.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Det. Dana Pugmire received a call from an 80-year-old woman who meant to call her son Wednesday morning.

“The woman had fallen and hurt herself. She couldn’t get up and needed help,” the Facebook post said.

Pugmire stayed on the line with the woman for twenty minutes as he arranged with the dispatch center for her city to send help.

“[Det. Pugmire] comforted and calmed the woman as she waited for medical crews to arrive,” the post said. “Det. Pugmire could have told the woman she’d reached the wrong number and ended it there, but he trusted his instinct and as a result, was able to go above and beyond helping someone who desperately needed it.