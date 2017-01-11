Website may be publishing your personal info; here’s how to remove it

SALT LAKE CITY — A simple online search of your name could reveal personal details such as the names of your family members, your age, the names of people you may associate with and even your home address.

According to the “About Us” section on FamilyTreeNow.com, the website was formed in 2014 by “technology veterans” aiming to create “the best free genealogy site in the world.” But the free availability of personal details on the site is raising concerns for people who don’t want their privacy violated.

Warnings about the site have been circulating on social media, particularly within the law enforcement community. If you’d like to have your information removed from the site, there is an opt out feature at this link.