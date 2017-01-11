Tomato and Basil Salad over Spinach

Posted 12:26 pm, January 11, 2017

8 medium tomatoes, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1/4 small red onion, diced

10-12 medium fresh basil leaves, divided

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 garlic clove, grated

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup olive oil

3 cup baby spinach

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, shredded (optional)

3 tablespoons no salt sunflower seeds

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

After chopping tomatoes, gently squeeze some of the juice out. Place in a large mixing bowl. Add celery, onion and 3/4 of the basil with no salt seasoning and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, garlic, mustard, oil, salt and pepper. Pour over the tomato mixture; mix well.

On a large serving platter, spread the spinach out on the platter. Pour the tomato mixture over the spinach. Top with parmesan cheese, if using, sunflower seeds and remaining basil. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute

