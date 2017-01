Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah - A Utah family is going viral for the way they surprised their kids with a trip to Disneyland.

Chris and Susie Santacroce revealed the news to their children, Zane and Cloe, on their way to school.

Zane is quick to point out dad's "shortcut" is not taking them the right way.

That's when Cloe figured out the family was on the way to the happiest place on earth.