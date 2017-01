Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, NC - Everyone knows kids love snow days, but they're not the only ones.

A North Carolina high school principal showed adults love snow days just as much.

Cardinal Gibbons High School principal Jason Curtis shot a video of himself taking full advantage of a kid-free school.

He does everything from roasting marshmallows in the science lab to taking a sled ride down the high school stairs to watching movies in class, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," of course.