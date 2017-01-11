× Dump truck hits power pole, knocks out power for 3,100 South Jordan customers

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — About 3,105 Rocky Mountain Power Customers in South Jordan are without power Wednesday night.

According to a spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power, the outage was caused when a dump truck hit a power pole. The power pole then landed on a house, and the exterior of the house caught fire.

A tweet from South Jordan City said it happened in the area of 3800 W 10200 S, and the power outage is affecting the intersection of Bangerter Hwy. and 10400 S.

The outage is affecting RMP customers in the 84009 ZIP code.

Repair crews have been dispatched.