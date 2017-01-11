Funding Your Future: How to save money while getting fit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Financial expert Rachel Langlois with Cyprus Credit Union tells us how we can save while trying to get fit.

Gyms: decide what you are looking for

60% of people with gym passes don't use them - it will either motivate you or drain your account

compare prices at different gyms

Membership vs. drop-in rates

Look for free classes and Groupon deals

Other Options: if you don't want a gym membership

walk/run outside

home gym: online or DVD workouts

join a league or learn a skill

share a trainer

Check for employer benefits! Many companies reward their employees that are trying to stay healthy.

For more great financial tips, you can go here.