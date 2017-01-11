Funding Your Future: How to save money while getting fit

Financial expert Rachel Langlois with Cyprus Credit Union tells us how we can save while trying to get fit.
Gyms: decide what you are looking for
- 60% of people with gym passes don't use them - it will either motivate you or drain your account
- compare prices at different gyms
- Membership vs. drop-in rates
- Look for free classes and Groupon deals
Other Options: if you don't want a gym membership
- walk/run outside
- home gym: online or DVD workouts
- join a league or learn a skill
- share a trainer
Check for employer benefits! Many companies reward their employees that are trying to stay healthy.
For more great financial tips, you can go here.