Funding Your Future: How to save money while getting fit

Financial expert Rachel Langlois with Cyprus Credit Union tells us how we can save while trying to get fit.

Gyms: decide what you are looking for

  • 60% of people with gym passes don't use them - it will either motivate you or drain your account
  • compare prices at different gyms
  • Membership vs. drop-in rates
  • Look for free classes and Groupon deals

Other Options: if you don't want a gym membership

  • walk/run outside
  • home gym: online or DVD workouts
  • join a league or learn a skill
  • share a trainer

Check for employer benefits! Many companies reward their employees that are trying to stay healthy.

