Recipe: Chocolate Cake Pops

Sunny Hintze, owner of Sunny Days Cakes and Cake Wars winner, shares her recipe for chocolate cake balls.

Chocolate Cake Balls

Ganache :

12oz of semi sweet chocolate, or dark chocolate

1 cup of heavy cream

Mix together well and heat on double broiler or microwave, 30 second at a time until melted.

Cream cheese butter cream using for cake pops:

1 8oz cream cheese softened

2 stick of unsalted butter

2 cups of powder sugar

Mix together butter and cream cheese until smooth then add powder sugar. Mix until well blended and beat on medium for 2 minutes.

Chocolate cake:

2 cups sugar

1 3/4 flour

3/4 cocoa powder

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

1 cup whole milk

2 tsp vanilla

1 cup hot coffee, or water

1 cup chocolate chips or Andes mints

1. In a large bowl, stir together the sugar, flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the eggs, milk, oil and vanilla, mix for 2 minutes on medium speed of mixer. Stir in the hot coffee or boiling water last. Stir in chocolate chips or Andes mints Batter will be thin. Pour evenly into the prepared pans.

2. Bake 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until the cake tests done with a toothpick. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.