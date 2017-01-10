New ads target the LDS Church and its tax-exempt status

SALT LAKE CITY — New ads airing on cable TV are targeting The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, seeking to build a big enough case to take to the IRS to revoke the faith’s tax-exempt status.

Ironically, the ads ask for internal church documents to help take down the LDS Church.

“We’re asking people to help us get information on their — what we estimate and we’ve heard to be a trillion dollar business empire — which you’re certainly familiar with here in Utah,” said Fred Karger of the California-based Rights Equal Rights, which is also backing MormonTips.com.

Karger has been a longtime critic of the LDS Church, filing complaints against it over its involvement in California’s Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage. He said the LDS Church’s policy change branding married same-sex couples as “apostates” and demanding children of LGBT parents renounce them brought about the latest scrutiny.

“We are conducting what I am terming the biggest, loudest and most comprehensive challenge to a church’s tax-exempt status in history,” Karger said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Karger said he is hoping to build a case with “hundreds of thousands of documents” about the inner-workings of the Mormon faith to take to the Internal Revenue Service and challenge its tax-exempt status. So far, he said, he has spent about $30,000 on MormonTips.com to pursue the church.

“I know it’s an uphill battle,” Karger told FOX 13. “But I am confident.”

The LDS Church declined to comment on the ads or Karger’s campaign against it.

Karger said he plans to work in concert with the site “MormonLeaks,” a WikiLeaks-style site that has already been publishing internal church documents and videos leaked to it. On Monday, the site published pay stubs from 2000 that purport to show President Henry B. Eyring (then a member of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles) made about $89,000. The site also published a 2014 memo showing LDS General Authorities making anywhere from $116,000 to $120,000.

LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins declined to comment on the authenticity of the documents, but said in an emailed statement to FOX 13:

“General Authorities leave their careers when they are called into full time Church service. When they do so, they focus all of their time on serving the Church, and are given a living allowance. The living allowance is uniform for all General Authorities. None of the funds for this living allowance come from the tithing of Church members, but instead from proceeds of the Church’s financial investments.”