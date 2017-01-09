Why choosing a goal partner will increase your chance of success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Success coach Michelle McCullough tells us why it's so important to choose an accountability partner when setting goals.

Choosing An Accountability Partner - Studies show that if you have an accountability partner your probability of completing that goal increases to 65% if you are accountable to someone. In this segment we'll share three ways to select the best accountability partner for your specific goal(s).

1. Choose the RIGHT Partner

2. Choose a Regular Schedule to Meet

3. Share Your Goals and Plans

4. Tell Them How They Can Support You

