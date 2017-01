Powder Mountain is closed Monday.

Officials said high winds and an unstable snowpack are causing unsafe conditions.

Meteorologists recorded hurricane-force wind gusts of 110 mph at 1:45 a.m.

Officials said the gusts were more than 100 mph from 9 p.m. Sunday to about 3 a.m. Monday.

Sundance Mountain Resort ski lifts after on a temporary hold because of wind gusts Monday.