× Power outages affect over 2,000 in Utah County, Summit County

SANTAQUIN, Utah — About 1,710 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Santaquin are without power Monday evening.

Rocky Mountain Power also reports about 548 customers in Summit County, including Oakley, Peoa and Wanship, are without power.

Both outages are expected to be restored by 8 p.m. Rocky Mountain Power officials are investigating the causes of both outages.