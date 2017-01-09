JJ Peterson is a successful personal trainer. He tells us what motivates him to stay in shape. You can find more information about the Clean Simple Eats meal plan here.
Fit to Fat to Fit: a personal trainer tells us what motivated him to lose the weight
-
Two K9 officers from West Valley City take top spots in national competition
-
This guy has tested more than 60 phones and tells us which one has the best camera
-
How to realistically avoid gaining 5 pounds this holiday season
-
Trump picks ExxonMobil CEO Tillerson for secretary of state, not Romney
-
Layton man’s donation wipes out delinquent lunch balances for hundreds of students
-
-
NFL player says he found disgusting surprise in Buffalo Wild Wings meal
-
Producer attacked by dog on live TV
-
Council concerned about Salt Lake County Recorder’s health after Ott struggles to answer simple questions
-
‘Will I die, miss?’ Terrified Syrian boy suffers suspected gas attack
-
Volunteers preparing to assist in areas hit by hurricane Matthew
-
-
How to survive the holidays as a caregiver
-
Here’s the full text of Donald Trump’s victory speech
-
Utah schools say students are thriving in Breakfast in the Classroom program