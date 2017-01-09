Dry Skin Dilemmas

Sami and Dyln from Signature Brides makeup give us some advice for solving dry skin dilemmas.  There number one piece of advice? Always moisturize. They say an all natural way that works well on all skin tones is almond oil. Apply right after you wash your face. You can get more information here. 