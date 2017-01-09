Couscous, Tomato and Bean Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

10-ounce box couscous

1 (15.5 oz. can) white beans or chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3 large tomatoes, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup?olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4? cup fresh mint and/or basil, torn

1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cook couscous according to package directions. Let cool.

In a large bowl, combine the couscous, chickpeas, tomatoes and green onions. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Pour over the couscous salad. Add mint and/or basil and almonds. Mix well. Serve.

