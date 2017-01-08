× Woman faces attempted murder charge after stabbing in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — A woman is facing an attempted aggravated murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, during a dispute of some kind.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department said the incident happened Saturday night at a residence in Kearns in the area of 5900 South.

Lohrke said Koraima Herrera, 22, stabbed her boyfriend during an altercation at the home the pair shares. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.