Stolen car suspect flees West Valley Police, loses both shoes

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A man suspected of stealing a car lost both shoes trying to run away from West Valley City police officers.

According to Sgt. Sean McCarthy, the driver in the stolen car fled from police in the area of 3100 south and Bangerter Highway early Friday evening.

Due to traffic and weather conditions, officers did not pursue the suspect.

Several hours later, around 11:30 p.m., an off duty officer found the vehicle hiding behind a business that was closed.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled again.

After about three minutes, the pursuit ended near 5100 west and Holder Drive.

“Driver of the vehicle kind of lost control going around the corner about 20 miles per hour, got stuck in a snowbank.”

The suspect then took off on foot.

“As he took off running on foot over a fence he lost both pairs of shoes,” Sgt. McCarthy said.

Officers found him a short time later hiding in another vehicle.

He’s been identified as 33 year old Luis Gamboa-Perez.

He was very cold and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, before being booked into the Salt Lake County jail.