This week Fox 13 car-guy Brian Champagne takes a look at the high-tech concepts on display at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Check out the video above for a peek at some of the latest features being developed, including a vehicle that could make you money when you're not using it.
Automotive innovations at CES 2017
-
Car reviews: Comparing crossovers from Hyundai and Infiniti
-
5 Questions you should ask before signing up for insurance
-
Looking back to look forward
-
Student loan repayment to become 2017’s hottest employee benefit
-
Financial New Year’s Resolutions
-
-
Car review: A fresh look at the iconic Beetle
-
Car reviews: Outlander, Wrangler and auto show expectations
-
Automakers show off concept cars at Paris Auto Show
-
Car review: Highlights from the 2016 SEMA Show
-
Car reviews: Crossovers from Cadillac and Volvo
-
-
Car reviews: The new fuel efficient Altima
-
Car reviews: a Fiat and a Subaru
-
Car reviews: A hybrid Camry and previews from the LA Auto Show