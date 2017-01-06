Warming facility set up in Coalville as hundreds left without gas service

COALVILLE, Utah — Hundreds of Coalville residents are without gas service Friday as Questar works to repair a pressure regulator, and a warming facility has been made available at North Summit High School.

Summit County officials stated that the repair to a pressure regulator requires individually shutting off all 590 gas meters in Coalville, and it is estimated the repair process will be completed by 10 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service states it is 14 degrees in Coalville as of 2:30 p.m., with an overnight low forecast of -5 degrees.

In the meantime, residents in need of warmth can go to the North Summit High School gym. Summit County states the Utah Red Cross is assisting residents at the school, which is located at 111 East 100 South in Coalville.

Anyone with questions about the outage can call 1-800-323-5517. The map below shows the approximate area affected by the outage.