Video shot in Rock Springs an eye-opening illustration of just how cold it’s been lately

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — A video shot in Rock Springs, Wyoming Friday morning serves as an eye-opening illustration of just how cold it has been lately.

Cristie Maez posted the slow-motion footage of Kim Putnam creating the cold-weather phenomenon by tossing water into the air. The water, which was warmed up in a Keurig, freezes into ice crystals almost instantly once airborne.

Maez said the video was shot around 9 a.m. Friday morning when the thermometer outside their shop, R & M Welding, displayed a temperature of -42 degrees. The official overnight low for Rock Springs, recorded at the airport, was -21 degrees.