Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brooke and Britt interview fellow twins Alana and Lex from HGTV's Listed Sisters. You can meet the ladies this weekend at the Salt Lake Home Show. It's happening at the South Towne Expo Center.

DATES & HOURS

Friday, January 6, 2017 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 7, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, 2017 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

You can get more information here.