Reports of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired at the Ft. Lauderdale airport Friday.
According to the airport’s twitter account, there was an incident in Terminal 2 in the baggage claim area.
Parts of Fort Lauderdale airport were evacuated after a security incident.
Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, indicated shots had been fired.
Aerial footage from CNN showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.