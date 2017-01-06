Reports of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired at the Ft. Lauderdale airport Friday.

According to the airport’s twitter account, there was an incident in Terminal 2 in the baggage claim area.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Parts of Fort Lauderdale airport were evacuated after a security incident.

Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, indicated shots had been fired.

Aerial footage from CNN showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

.@JennaLeeUSA: "A shooting allegedly took place between Terminals 2 and 3 in the taxi area." #FortLauderdale pic.twitter.com/RBYTPjDMxf — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 6, 2017