300 without power in Hooper, West Haven; down from 2,200 outages

Hooper and West Haven

Area of outage: Zip codes 84315 and 84401

Estimated time of restoration: Unknown at this time, please check back for updates

Cause: Equipment problem

Customers affected: Approximately 300 customers are without power, down from 2,188 earlier

Crew: On site and repairs are underway

Updated 10:35 a.m. MST on January 6