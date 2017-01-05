Tuna Croquettes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 (5 oz.) cans low-sodium tuna, packed in water, drained

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 green onions, chopped fine

1 large egg

2 large egg whites

3/4 cup whole grain or panko bread crumbs, divided

Olive oil, for pan

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, mix together the tuna, lemon juice, mustard, onions, no salt seasoning and pepper. Whisk together the egg and egg whites. Add to the mixture with 1/4 cup of the breadcrumbs; stir to combine. Divide the mixture into 10 rounds (golf ball size). Set on parchment paper. Let set for 15 minutes. Place the remaining breadcrumbs into a pie plate. Coat the bottom of a large saute pan up to medium heat with the oil. One at a time, coat each round in the breadcrumbs. Shake off any excess.

Add the croquettes to the pan and cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Serve immediately.

Note: A plain yogurt, cucumber sauce would work well for dipping.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center