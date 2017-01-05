Tuna Croquettes

Posted 10:16 am, January 5, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:39AM, January 5, 2017

2 (5 oz.) cans low-sodium tuna, packed in water, drained

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 green onions, chopped fine

1 large egg

2 large egg whites

3/4 cup whole grain or panko bread crumbs, divided

Olive oil, for pan

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, mix together the tuna, lemon juice, mustard, onions, no salt seasoning and pepper. Whisk together the egg and egg whites. Add to the mixture with 1/4 cup of the breadcrumbs; stir to combine. Divide the mixture into 10 rounds (golf ball size). Set on parchment paper. Let set for 15 minutes. Place the remaining breadcrumbs into a pie plate. Coat the bottom of a large saute pan up to medium heat with the oil. One at a time, coat each round in the breadcrumbs. Shake off any excess.

Add the croquettes to the pan and cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Serve immediately.

Note: A plain yogurt, cucumber sauce would work well for dipping.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center

  • Recipes
    promo305406746

    Meatballs with Tomato Basil Sauce

  • Recipes
    promo302378982

    Chicken and Broccoli over Brown Rice

  • Recipes
    promo306530109

    Christmas Roast with Mushroom Gravy

  • The Place
    promo306711148

    Recipe: Chicken Cordon Bleu

  • Recipes
    promo302292400

    Swiss Steak

  • Recipes
    promo300564318

    Creamy, Baked Butternut Squash

  • Recipes
    promo306616540

    Spinach Pesto Chicken

  • Recipes
    promo301169091

    Warm Quinoa Salad

  • Recipes
    promo304802132

    Salmon with Cucumber and Dill

  • Recipes
    promo300046112

    Southwest Corn Casserole

  • Recipes
    promo300391526

    Tex Mex Deviled Eggs

  • Recipes
    promo302987187

    Asparagus and Artichoke Lemon Pasta

  • The Place
    img_1213

    Recipe: Eggnog Bundt Cake