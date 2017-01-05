Learn to ski in Utah the entire month of January for just $45!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The month of January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month. Utah`s 14 resorts join 35 other states and over 300 resorts, offering special deals for first-time skiers and snowboarders to promote what we all love, skiing and snowboarding. Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month is a national initiative that began in 2008 and strives to make learning skiing and snowboarding easy, accessible and affordable for children and adults.

Utah`s resorts have celebrated this challenge and will be offering unique deals to each resort. Most mountains are offering a 2-hour lesson, rentals and lift ticket for $49.

A complete list of resort deals and discounts can be found at http://www.skiutah.com/lssm.

Learn to ski and snowboard in January for just $45 - Chickadee lift ticket and rentals included! The program is specifically designed for first-time skiers and snowboarders. For kids and adults, ages 7 and over.

Call 801-947-8222 | mountainschool@snowbird.com Lesson Time: 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Dates: Offered daily, January 2-31, conditions permitting (excluding Jan. 13-16)

Price: $45 half-day (includes Chickadee lift ticket, afternoon lesson, and rentals) Reservations required a minimum of 24 hours in advance

Make reservations ahead of time because space is limited. FIRST TIME folks only; will not be given rental and lift ticket without the lesson; age 7 and up (younger children will not be accepted due to the nature of the program). Afternoon only.