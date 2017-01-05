BBQ Chicken and Provolone Sliders

Posted 12:16 pm, January 5, 2017, by and

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 12 small pieces

12 rolls, split

1/3 cup barbeque sauce

12 small (roll size) slices provolone cheese

1/4 cup pickled jalapeno slices or 1/2 jalapeno, sliced

1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup pineapple slices, cut into small pieces (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Season chicken pieces on both sides with salt and pepper. On an oiled grill or large skillet, cook chicken slices for 3-4 minutes per side (depending on thickness) or until completely cooked.

Lay rolls out on a large baking sheet. Brush the inside of each roll with barbeque sauce. Top each roll with cheese slice. Bake for 3-4 minutes until rolls are heated and cheese is melted. Top each roll with a piece of chicken. Brush additional barbeque sauce on the chicken. Top with jalapeno slices, red onions and pineapple, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Dan's Market

