Geoffrey Simeona had hit a hole in one before, but never two on the same day. That is until early last month when the Salt Lake resident played 27 holes at the Murray Parkway Golf course and notched holes in one on both the front and back nines.

The first was in front of two witnesses on hole 7, and the second occurred later that day in front of two more witnesses at hole 14. Fox 13's Morgan Vance has that story, see the video above for details.