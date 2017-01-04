Photo of possible demon sighting has Facebook asking, ‘What the devil?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Images on Facebook of what some are saying is a demon sighting have gone viral and are leaving thousands saying "what the devil?"

So what are we looking at here? That's what one Facebook user is asking the world.

A picture posted on Richard Christianson's page appears to show a shadowy figure that-- let's face it-- kind of looks like a demon.

The photo has been shared over 80,000 times, sparking a social media holy war of sorts, with users debating whether they see a demon or an angel.

What do you see?