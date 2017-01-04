× Macy’s closing more than 60 stores in 2017, including 2 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Macy’s locations in Utah will be closing their doors forever in the spring, just as a new Macy’s is expected to open up shop at Fashion Place Mall in Murray.

Macy’s issued a press release Wednesday listing the 68 store closures, which the company says is part of a strategy of “fewer stores with better customer experience.”

Among the list of 63 stores slated to close in the spring of this year are two Utah locations, one at Cottonwood Mall in Salt Lake City and one at Layton Hills Mall in Layton. The other five stores either closed in mid-year during 2016 or will close in mid-2017.

The Layton location is 162,000 square feet and employs 72 associates. That location opened in 1980.

The Cottonwood location is 200,000 square feet and employs 88 associates. That location opened in 1962.

A Macy’s in the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City is among three Macy’s stores that completed their closing process in 2016.

The release also states a new Macy’s will open at Fashion Place Mall in the spring of 2017. The 160,000 square-foot structure will employ about 150 associates, according to the press release.

Macy’s states that associates “displaced by store closings may be offered positions in nearby stores where possible. Eligible full-time and part-time associates who are affected by the store closings will be offered severance benefits.”

The company anticipates 3,900 associates nationwide will be “displaced” as a result of the closures. Other measures, such as reducing layers of management, are anticipated to result in a reduction in headcount of about 6,200. The chain also expects the closure to negatively impact sales to the tune of $575 million.