× Hurricane City employee dies after industrial accident in La Verkin

LA VERKIN, Utah — An employee with Hurricane City Public Works suffered fatal injuries Tuesday after he was struck by a trackhoe on a construction site.

La Verkin City Police have identified the deceased man as Steven Cox, 58 of Rockville.

Hurricane City PD also posted about the death:

“It is with heavy hearts that we express our love and support to the Cox family after the tragic accident on Tuesday. Steve Cox was a 20 year veteran with the City of Hurricane and he will be missed.”

According to a press release, the fatal accident occurred just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near the La Verkin City Park at 900 North and SR-17. Construction has been ongoing in that area as crews work to relocate a gas line underground.

Cox was marking the main water line that delivers water to Hurricane and La Verkin when he stepped behind the trackhoe, which was in operation and struck Cox.

Police say the operator of the trackhoe did not see Cox and did not know anyone was behind the vehicle. Emergency responders arrived on scene within minutes of the call, but Cox was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident, and no criminal charges have been filed against the operator of the trackhoe.