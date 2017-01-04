Hilarious video from Utah’s Gardner Quad Squad ‘sums up motherhood in 34 seconds’

A Utah family who welcomed home quadruplets after a struggle with infertility has gone viral again with their latest video, which hilariously sums up motherhood in just over 30 seconds.

Ashley and Tyson Gardner’s story captured the hearts of people all across the country when photos of Ashley’s reaction to an ultrasound showing quadruplets went viral in 2014.

Tuesday the “Gardner Quad Squad” posted a video showing Ashley enjoying a treat while barricaded in the pantry, apparently hiding from the children who “want everything you have.”

The video has been viewed nearly 100,000 times on YouTube, and on Facebook they’ve amassed more than 2 million views in less than 48 hours. The video also appeared on the front page of Reddit after being posted in /r/videos.