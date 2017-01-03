× Search and rescue looking for overdue Beaver Mountain employees

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue workers are looking for a pair of Beaver Mountain employees who are believed to have gone skiing in the backcountry.

The employees, a man and a woman in their early 20s, were expected to report back to work Tuesday afternoon.

Beaver Mountain notified the Cache County Sheriff’s Office about the missing workers at 5 p.m.

A spokesman for the Cache County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 13 the missing workers do not have avalanche beacons with them and their skiing ability is moderate.

