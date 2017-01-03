Police looking for suspect in SLC bank robbery

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police hope someone will recognize the man seen in surveillance photos from a robbery at a Key Bank branch Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect walked into the Key Bank at 400 S 410 E and demanded money. It’s unclear if the suspect had a weapon at the time of the robbery.

Salt Lake City police accept confidential tips at (801) 799-3000. Tips can also be sent via text message. Text the keyword TIPSLCPD and a confidential message or photo to 274637.