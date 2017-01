Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Success coach Michelle McCullough shares her plan for success when it comes to New Year's Resolutions.

1. Turn Your Resolution into Simple Plan for Success - Four tips for not just having resolve, but creating a plan to make it happen.

1. Write Down Your Goals

2. Create Four Milestones

3. Add Action Items to Your Calendar

4. Tell Someone About Your Goals & Plan

