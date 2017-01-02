Caught on Video: Two-year-old moves toppled dresser to save twin brother



OREM, Utah — A security camera captured the moment a 2-year-old boy was able to shift a dresser that had fallen over and pinned his twin brother to the ground.

“My wife and I were upstairs. Weird thing is we normally hear everything in the house but we didn’t hear the dresser fall or them crying or anything. We didn’t realize it had happened until my wife went down a few minutes later to check on them and saw that the dresser was down,” explained the boys’ father in a message to KCPQ-TV. “The boys were OK obviously so we didn’t [t]hink anything had really happened until I pulled up the video from our Vivint security camera.”

The video was posted to YouTube on Sunday and has been viewed more than 70,000 times. The boys’ father said he and his wife initially didn’t know whether or not they should put the video online, but ultimately decided in favor of it.

He said this is something a lot of parents overlook and “we just want to make sure other parents secure their dressers to the wall.”