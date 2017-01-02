Winter Trails Day 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN VALLEY, UT -- On Saturday, January 21st from 9 am - 1 pm, Weber Pathways and Ogden Nordic will host Winter Trails Day, an annual celebration of winter outdoors. The event will take place at the Ogden Nordic Center, which can be accessed at the South Gate of North Fork Park near Liberty in Ogden Valley. The day will be celebrated with an array of free events including: guided ski and snowshoe tours, classic and skate ski lessons, ski waxing clinics, youth ski programs, and a winter expo. Free equipment demos of Nordic ski sets and snowshoes will be available courtesy of the Weber State Outdoor Program and the Ogden Nordic Center. Thanks to Weber County Parks for their support. This is a great outing for the whole family.

For more information please see: www.ogdennordic.com.

The event continues to grow with about 1000 participant at the 2016 celebration. Weber County responded the increase in people recreating in the park during the winter by expanding the parking lot in the fall of 2015.

Interesting side note:

North Fork Park was designated in April 2015 [International Dark Sky Park (Bronze Tier)] as the world's 21st International Dark Sky Park, preceding Capitol Reef National Park, Canyonlands National Park, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. The broad- based community team supporting this accreditation includes Weber State University, Ogden Astronomical Society, GEM Committee; education partners include the Division of Wildlife Resources (Northern Region), Ott Planetarium, Wasatch Audubon Society, HawkWatch, Ogden Nature Center, Swanson's North Fork Park Environmental Center.

See spectacular time-lapse video of the night skies over North Fork Park from photographer Casey Grimley (Riverdale, UT)