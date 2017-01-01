× Report: Former state legislator, Chad Bennion, missing in St. George

ST GEORGE, Utah – Former state legislator and former Salt Lake County Republican Party Chairman Chad Bennion went for a night run along a trail in St. George Saturday night and has not been seen since, according to St. George News.

The story says that St. George police are asking for the public’s help in locating the former lawmaker.

St. George Police are also tweeting about Bennion’s disappearance.

#missingperson Chad Bennion. If u have any info please call 435-627-4300 and ref. 16p032570 pic.twitter.com/bvl4qxvKYF — St George Police (@sgcitypubsafety) January 1, 2017

The 52-year-old Bennion of Murray went for a run New Year’s Eve while visiting his family and disappeared, and has not been seen since, St. George Police Lt., Joeseph Hartman told St. George News.

“When we tried to ping his cell phone it hit a tower on North Bluff,” Hartman said. “But they couldn’t pinpoint it any more accurate than that. It could be within 3, 4, 5 or 10 miles, we don’t know.”

Bennion is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing black running pants and a white T-shirt.

He is known to park his vehicle, a black Oldsmobile Bravada SUV, at trailheads when he goes running. His vehicle has not been located. Bennion drives a black Oldsmobile Bravada SUV.

Bennion has recently been attending law school in Los Angeles, Washington County commissioner-elect Dean Cox, told St. George News.

This report says it is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Anyone who has any information on the location of Bennion is asked to call St. George Police via the St. George Communications Center dispatch at 435-627-4300 or call 911.