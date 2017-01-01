3 Questions with Bob Evans: Eric Barnhart of the FBI talks personal, national security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- It has been more than 15 years since the 9/11 attack on the United States, and since that time Americans have become increasingly wary about personal and national security.

Eric Barnhart, Head of the FBI in Salt Lake City, recently sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions about the current security climate and Utahns' heightened susceptibility to certain kinds of fraud.

What is the FBI's No. 1 priority nationwide, and here in Utah? Affinity fraud is something that is prevalent in Utah, are Utahns just more gullible than others? How could the public help the FBI more than it already is?

See below for the extended interview with Barnhart: