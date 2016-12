BOUNTIFUL, Utah – A pup tanker on a Semi truck has rolled over on 500 south between 550 and 650 west in Bountiful, according to South Davis Metro Fire.

500 south is closed between 550 west and 650 west in Bntfl, due to a tanker rollover. pic.twitter.com/mqxpzAll0P — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) December 31, 2016

The tanker is carrying ethanol, and hazmat crews are on the scene.

There have been no injuries or evacuations.