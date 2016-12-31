× Multiple shots fired in Taylorsville, man receives ‘superficial’ wound

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Unified police officers are investigating a shooting that took place in Taylorsville early Saturday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received several calls of shots fired and when officers arrived, they located a gunshot victim.

“We do have a male individual that was struck, it’s superficial,” said UPD Sgt. Dustin Fowler. “From what we understand there was a party initially that got out of hand and turned into a physical altercation which then resulted in shots being fired.”

Investigators recovered evidence of several rounds of different caliber being fired.

Sgt. Fowler says the victim was dropped off at a local hospital and that multiple people are in custody.

It’s not clear yet whether they’re suspects or just witnesses.