Man dies after hitting tree while skiing at Snowbasin

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man suffered fatal injuries Saturday after he struck a tree while skiing at Snowbasin Resort in Weber County.

Lt. Nate Hutchinson of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 1:10 p.m. regarding a man in his 20s who hit a tree while skiing.

Emergency crews responded to the resort and the man was transported via ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

Hutchinson said they tried to call for a medical helicopter to transport the man, but due to weather conditions the aircraft was unable to respond and an ambulance was used instead.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.