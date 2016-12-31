Bull elk cause brief road closure on I-80 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY — Some drivers in Summit County got an eyeful of nature and a brief delay Saturday when several elk that were hanging out near I-80 got on the road, prompting a short closure.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources tweeted a photo of the bull elk near the 40 interchange on I-80 in Summit County Saturday. According to UDOT, the elk caused a closure on eastbound I-80 for several minutes when they moved onto the road itself.

Est. Clearance Time: 3:42 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 31, 2016

There were no injuries associated with the incident, and traffic began flowing again a short time after the elk moved on and the closure was lifted. See the tweet below from the DWR for a look at the elk.