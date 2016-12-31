Art show fundraiser for young mother with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Kristen Sumbot is a young mother who found out she has cancer just 3 days after her child was born.

Kristen is an artist and now some of her artist friends are putting on an art show to raise funds for Kristen's treatments and care for her child.

That art show will be held Tuesday, January 3, from 7 to 10pm at the Finch Lane Art gallery at 1340 east and 100 south.

One of the show's organizers, Ashley England, joined Kelly and Brek on Good Day Utah on Saturday to talk about Kristen and the artists who've donated works for the fundraiser.