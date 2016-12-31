× AAA Utah’s Tipsy Tow service offers free rides to prevent DUI on New Year’s Eve

SALT LAKE CITY — AAA of Utah is offering a free ride home of up to 10 miles for drinking drivers and their vehicles on New Year’s Eve in an effort to prevent driving under the influence.

The AAA Tipsy Tow program is open to anyone and a AAA membership is not required. The service will be available to drinking drivers from 6 p.m. New Years’ Eve until 6 a.m. January 1, according to a press release.

Drivers, potential passengers, bar tenders, party hosts and others can call 1-800-222-4357 and tell the operator, “I need a Tipsy Tow.”

The service will take the driver and their vehicle up to 10 miles to their home, and the one-way trip is free of charge. If there are extra passengers, they may be taken to the driver’s home as well, as long as there is room for them to ride safely in the tow truck. Reservations cannot be made.

“Everybody wants to have fun at a New Year’s party,” stated Rolayne Fairclough, spokesperson for AAA Utah. “But if you’ve been drinking, don’t get behind the wheel. Give AAA a call and we’ll make sure you get home safely.”

Data shows that drunk-driving crashes account for about 36 percent of highway deaths among people ages 16-24, according to AAA. The press release adds that as little as one drink can impair vision, steering, braking and reaction time.

According to AAA the program operates in multiple states, but the service is not available in all locations and those planning on celebrating the holiday with alcohol should arrange for a designated driver.