Utah lawmaker wants to lower DUI rate from .08 to .05

SALT LAKE CITY — A state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would lower Utah’s blood alcohol concentration level for a DUI from .08 to .05.

Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, plans to introduce the bill in the upcoming legislative session.

“It’s a needed change for the whole country. It is well known that impairment begins with the first drink, but many drivers don’t realize that even low levels of BAC can degrade skills and increase the risk of crashes,” Thurston said in a statement issued through the House Majority Caucus on Friday.

“Lowering the legal limit will help reduce deaths, injuries and losses related to alcohol-impaired driving. More drivers will become aware that there is a significant increase in risk that occurs well before reaching 0.08.”

Thurston said .05 DUI rates exist in countries across Europe, Africa and Asia. He also pointed out that countries like the Czech Republic and Hungary have a .00 limit for drivers.

The bill is expected to be controversial in the Utah State Legislature, despite lawmakers’ consistent support for liquor control legislation. Similar bills in the past have failed to advance on Capitol Hill.

Already, some groups have vowed to fight it. Connor Boyack, the president of the libertarian think tank Libertas Institute, posted on Twitter that his group would oppose it.

Thurston said drunk driving is the third most common factor contributing to car crash deaths, behind speeding and people not wearing their seat belts.

